Wagga driving instructor and NSWDTA vice president Christine Hillis wants novice drivers to drive to speed limits

By Conor Burke
August 12 2022 - 7:00pm
SPEED BUMP: P-plater Henry Freemantle, 17, says rules which prohibit novice drivers reaching the speed limit are dangerous for everyone on the road. Picture: Madeline Begley

Speed restrictions need to be removed for learner and P-plater drivers to create safer regional roads, the peak body for driving instructors says.

