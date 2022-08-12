Speed restrictions need to be removed for learner and P-plater drivers to create safer regional roads, the peak body for driving instructors says.
The NSW Driver Trainer Association (NSWDTA) argues that by allowing novice drivers to gain experience at higher speeds, the amount of accidents on regional roads will go down.
Wagga driving instructor and NSWDTA vice president Christine Hillis said that denying young drivers the experience of driving at high speeds, with an instructor present, is dangerous for everyone on the road.
"We were looking at how do we reduce risk. And we found that a lot of the risk and accidents and fatigue and injuries were all happening around Ls and Ps," she said.
"We found there were lots of things that those people find themselves at risk of and it's because they're doing that 20-30km/h underneath the posted speed limit."
While increasing the speed for inexperienced drivers might appear counter-intuitive, she points to Victoria as an example of where it works.
"Victoria increased their speed limits and that actually reduced injuries and incidents," she said.
There is also the risk associated with other drivers who can become frustrated when they are impeded by novice drivers, Ms Hillis said, while low speeds can also encourage inexperienced drivers to break those limits.
The NSWDTA outlined the issues in its submission to a NSW parliamentary inquiry into speed limits and road safety in regional NSW.
"We have concerns with bringing NSW into line with the rest of Australia," Albury-based NSWDTA president David Kennedy said.
Mr Kennedy said the differing speed rules between states creates confusion for novice drivers travelling across borders.
He also worries about the additional time those drivers have to spend behind the wheel on long journeys and the associated fatigue concerns.
"Our focus would be referring to those rural drivers compared to our city cousins who don't have as far to drive, and have better access to public transport," he said.
"There is a difference between somebody travelling at the posted speed limit of 110km/h and somebody travelling 90km/h."
As a former police officer, and now driving instructor, Mr Kennedy believes this change could save lives.
"We're hoping our submission doesn't fall on deaf ears."
Henry Freemantle got his red Ps two months ago and said driving at lower speeds can be a nervy experience.
"I've driven on the highway a fair few times and you just feel heaps of pressure with people up the back of you," he said.
Mr Freemantle, 17, said the constant tailgating pressure can be a distraction.
"When you're driving and you see people up your back you're constantly looking behind you, taking your eyes off the road in front of you. It just creates more danger for you really."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said he has been approached by a number of constituents regarding the issue, including the NSWDTA, and believes the idea has "considerable merit".
As an emergency doctor, Dr McGirr has seen the outcome of road trauma up close and believes the idea could reduce that heavy toll.
"It's something close to my heart, I've had to consider this very carefully ... I think it might actually improve safety," he said.
However, after reaching out to the government on the issue, Dr McGirr believes that "they're not going to budge".
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
