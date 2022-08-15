Losing two beautiful voices in a week

OPINION
Back in 1970 when I was teaching in Goulburn, I suggested to our social group that we go for a steam train ride.
Advertisement
I was greeted with laughter and mockery.
A Canberra railway group had organised an excursion train from Goulburn to Berrima, using one of the three remaining steam engines in Goulburn.
"Are you serious?" was one of the louder calls, but I had to laugh, because I had 30 takers.
But as the date rolled around I was just a little worried that a slow trip to Berrima behind a 25 miles-per-hour (about 40km/h) goods engine might become boring for some of the group so I prepared a set of sing-along sheets for the return journey.
Songs from groups like The Seekers were very popular.
Morningtown Ride was a favourite for classroom singing at school, but would young adults want to join in?
No worries!
The Seekers' hits were sung at the top of our lungs on the way home.
Other passengers, young and old, wanted to join in so we spread our song sheets around.
Hits like I'll Never Find Another You, Georgie Girl, A Swag All on My Shoulder, The Carnival is Over, A World of Our Own, Come the Day, Some Day One Day, Myra, and Whisky in The Jar were known by everyone - we hardly needed printed words in front of us.
Australia was proud of Judith Durham and The Seekers.
Judith had such a distinctive voice, unmatched for clarity.
The Seekers ruled the English pop charts at a time of stiff competition from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and of course other Australian groups such as The Bee Gees.
The Seekers as a group played together only until 1968, with Judith Durham going her own way for a number of years before the band reunited in the 1990s.
Today’s pop groups may well ponder why entertainers like Judith Durham can endure decades after their initial fame.”
Much later in their career Seeker Bruce Woodley penned We Are Australian.
Judith's crystal-clear voice renders that anthem like no other.
Advertisement
Today's pop groups may well ponder why entertainers like Judith Durham can endure decades after their initial fame. Truth is, we could sing along with The Seekers' songs. We knew the words. We loved the joy in Judith's voice.
My wife and I saw The Seekers perform a number of times, the last being at The Seekers farewell concert in Canberra several years back. Until her stroke in 2013 Judith's voice was as clear as ever.
And the same adulation applied to Olivia Newton-John. We had barely recovered from Judith Durham's passing when it was announced that Olivia Newton-John had died from breast cancer.
Mention the name Olivia and Australians instantly know who you are talking about.
Her "instant" jump to world fame in Grease was such that NineGem thought that they should reprogram immediately - only to show a print of Grease where the sound was so poor that the clarity of Olivia's voice was destroyed.
To fans, the songs were so well known that probably few noticed, but my grandson watching with me immediately pointed out that her voice had an echo.
Advertisement
The clarity of Olivia's voice was her hallmark - I was about to say beyond compare - but here we are talking about the passing of Australia's two greatest voices of the modern age in the one story.
Songs like the Grease set, will never been forgotten.
But my favourite song is I love You, I Honestly Love You, written by another great Australian, Peter Allen. This was her first number one in the USA and Canada.
Then there was that grossly under-appreciated movie Xanadu, with great songs like Magic and fabulous dance sequences with veteran Gene Kelly, plus the English band Electric Light Orchestra.
If you haven't ever seen that one, now's the time.
Olivia's 30 year battle with breast cancer is well-documented, as is her related breast cancer charity work here and throughout the world.
Advertisement
Olivia was truly a wonderful singer, performer, and proud Australian. She inspired us with her positivity, generosity, and her smile.
Vale, Judith Durham. Sadly, we will never find another you. RIP, Olivia - I loved you, I honestly loved you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.