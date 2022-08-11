UPDATE: Police have confirmed one man died and a second man was taken to hospital in Wagga on Thursday.
Riverina Police District officers are investigating the incident.
Advertisement
"About 5pm emergency services were called to a home on Adams Street, Ashmont, after receiving a concern for welfare report," police said in a statement.
"A man was located with serious injuries inside the home. He died at the scene.
"While the man is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be aged in his 50s.
"Following inquiries, a second man - who is believed to be aged in his late 40s - was located a short distance away with head injuries.
"He was taken to Wagga Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition."
Police asked anyone with information or dash cam footage to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER: A crime scene has been set up and a street cordoned off following an incident in Ashmont on Thursday.
It is understood a person was found dead inside a home.
Emergency services were called to a home in the suburb just before 5pm following reports a person had sustained an injury.
A police operation is currently under way and limited information has been provided.
Another person, a man aged in his 40s, was treated by paramedics at the scene for a head injury and lacerations.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
IN OTHER NEWS
Two NSW Ambulance crews responded to the incident, along with police and SES volunteers, who are providing lighting at the location.
A crime scene has been set up at the location, which will be examined by forensic officers.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.