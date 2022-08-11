The Daily Advertiser

Kennelmates to clash with All In Time chasing hat-trick

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clint Colaiacovo rates Run Fast Maximus the better of his two chances in the Masters race at Wagga on Friday.

Fresh off an Ipswich victory, All In Time is looking to complete his hat-trick at Wagga on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.