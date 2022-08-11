Kennelmates to clash with All In Time chasing hat-trick

Fresh off an Ipswich victory, All In Time is looking to complete his hat-trick at Wagga on Friday.
Looking to take advantage of incentives to race Queensland bred greyhounds, All In Time definitely made the trip worthwhile for trainer Clint Colaiacovo with his success going alongside a $1000 bonus.
Advertisement
However Colaiacovo rates kennelmate Run Fast Maximus as the better of his two chances in the Ganmain Freight Masters (320m).
"(All In Time) will probably have his work cut out to beat the old dog," Colaiacovo said.
"I'd say Max will probably lead him as All In Time hasn't got the best of box manners.
"All In Time can run faster times but he doesn't put himself in the race early as does need luck early so he does need luck to get through to win while Max creates his own luck."
Mystic Faith also comes into the race off a last-start win at Temora for Alan Clare.
Colaiacovo also lines up Flying Falcon in the Ladbrokes Mates Mode Maiden Final (320m).
He was a winner on debut in his heat last week and has come up with box six in the final.
He starts directly inside another heat winner Von Chaos.
The first of 11 races is at 6.34pm.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.