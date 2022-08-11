BARELLAN coach Alex Lawder says the Two Blues are excited by the prospect of trying to win their way into finals on Saturday.
The Two Blues need to beat North Wagga at Barellan Sportsground on Saturday to be any chance, then rely on East Wagga-Kooringal defeating Northern Jets and The Rock-Yerong Creek beating Charles Sturt University.
Advertisement
It would be the club's first Farrer League finals campaign in 31 years.
"It's exciting. Over the last month we've been talking about scenarios and it's come down to this," Lawder said.
"It's also such an unknown too, when you look at it, if we lose the season's over, if we win, we can win and another team win and we're out anyway.
"There's a lot of scenarios that can still happen but at the end of the day, all you want to do is play good footy and finish the season the right way.
"If things go our way then happy days, we're going to be playing the same team the following week, if we lose, we're done and it's that bittersweet feeling of what could have been. It's a weird scenario."
Barellan lose Luke Paterson to a dental injury but regain Josh Brittliff, who was unavailable in the loss to East Wagga-Kooringal last weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.