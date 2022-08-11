Paige Bevan is chasing more success now that she's back on her home turf.
The 20-year-old trained her first winner at Leeton in May before heading back to Queensland.
She had Favreau and Motu Cullen make their debut in her name at Albury on Tuesday, after previously being trained by partner Jonah Hutchinson, and lines up stable newcomer Billy Glanvill at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Bevan operates out of Bernie and Dianne Kelly's property and has come to an arrangement to lease the three-year-old after he previously did all of his racing for the Kellys under Cameron Ross.
"I saw that he was on the trading ring for sale and asked if I was able to lease him from Bernie and Di," Bevan said.
"I actually liked his form but I think a bigger track will suit him a lot better than Penrith."
Billy Glanvill has won one of his 10 starts with another five minor placings.
He's been placed twice this year before two down the track efforts.
However Bevan isn't confident with her chances of immediate success with Billy Glanvill drawn the outside of the front row in his first start since July in the Vale Nola Crouch where Victorian Venetian is looking to make it a hat-trick of wins in just his fourth start.
"We're taking this a bit of a trial run to get to know where he is at," she said.
"He will probably go back and just go around but if he has some luck we will see how he goes."
Billy Glanvill will just be Bevan's fifth starter since winning her first race as a trainer.
She took out her licence last year and was pleased to bring it up with Blissfulday.
"He's a really special horse, I'm absolutely in love with him," Bevan said.
"He was my first driving win and training win so that's very special."
The pair currently have seven in work while Hutchinson will take the drive on Nicholas James for the Kellys at Wagga on Friday.
After making a mistake on debut, the three-year-old also has to contend with barrier eight in the maiden to start the eight-race card.
The first race is at 1.32pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
