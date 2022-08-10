Trish and Peter Hilton have been named Wagga's Community Heroes for 2022 in recognition of their tireless community work spanning more than two decades.
The Hiltons were nominated anonymously by a South Wagga Anglican Church member and said they were "humbled, surprised and grateful" when they received the award.
"We're just appreciative that whoever it was thought enough of us to nominate us," Mr Hilton said.
"There's so many other people who do good things as well."
The couple is involved in a wide array of volunteer organisations through their congregation and the wider community.
They host school barbecues and family groups, deliver bread to hungry households, and help Wagga organisation Carevan, which delivers meals to those in need.
South Wagga Anglican Church Reverend Scott Goode said no one was "more deserving".
"Peter and Trish are 'salt of the earth' types of people," he said.
"They quietly take up opportunities to give their time to the community."
Mr Hilton also gives his time by doing small maintenance jobs for the church.
Mrs Hilton often assists young families by babysitting and offering transport.
"You see so many people in need," Mr Hilton said.
"You just do it because it needs to be done."
The Hiltons were presented the Community Hero award by Member for Wagga Joe McGirr last week.
