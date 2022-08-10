The flooding Murrumbidgee River has disrupted the lives of many Wagga residents in recent days, including those of the slithery kind.
Wagga's famed Snakeman Tony Davis was kept busy with multiple brown snakes sightings on Tuesday.
The first disruption took place about 12.30pm at the Wiradjuri Reserve, which is currently inundated.
Quick-thinking Wagga resident Rob Myers spotted the snake and began to warn people nearby.
"I first saw the snake as I was walking up the road that takes you into the reserve," he said.
"I saw some movement in the water and realised it was a snake.
"It was swimming in the floodwater before it moved up onto dry land and rested warming up in the sun.
"So I warned a few people nearby as they hadn't see it."
This included a couple with a dog off its leash.
"The dog ran over the snake not once but twice," Mr Myers said.
"The second time the snake reacted but fortunately it somehow missed the dog.
"A lady called Tony the Snakeman and we all watched and warned people until he arrived."
Mr Davis said the first snake measured an impressive 1.3 metres in length, and while it took him about 20 minutes to catch, he said it wasn't that difficult.
"This time of year they are still rather cold and slow, so he was quite easy to catch," Mr Davis said.
"But I'm no hero, I just make sure everything's safe and sound before I go ahead and catch it."
Four hours later a second snake was spotted along the Wiradjuri Trail by the Riverina Playhouse.
"It was sighted on the walking track," Mr Davis said.
"As soon as they saw me get out of the car with my snake catching gear they asked me if there was a snake down there. When I said there was, they turned around and went back the other way."
Mr Davis said the second snake was much smaller, coming in at around 40 cm in length.
With the river flooding, he said the town's snake population is being flushed out of its usual habitats.
"I'd say this is the start of the increase in snake activity," Mr Davis said.
"It's happening because the water level of the Murrumbidgee has been rising, flushing the snakes out of their normal habitats.
He said it's also possible the snake season could ease in sooner than usual, especially with the chance of more flooding just around the corner.
To avert the risk of snake bites, the Snakeman advises people to cover legs up when out hiking in the bush, including avoiding skin-tight trousers or tights.
Meanwhile, Wagga Vet Hospital veterinarian Becci Brabin said so far they have not received any calls about snakebites.
But she has warned cat owners to be on the alert.
"Because dogs tend to be contained and on leads, they are less likely to get bitten than cats that roam and are more likely to go after or hunt wiggly things," she said.
"But because of the cooler period we're in right now, snakes are not as active so they will be a bit slower to strike and bite," she said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
