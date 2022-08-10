Wagga MP Joe McGirr has met with the NSW Land and Water Minister over his call for better management of dam levels, claiming spillway releases contributed to a "completely avoidable" flood along the Murrumbidgee River.
Dr McGirr said he met with Minister Kevin Anderson and WaterNSW chief executive Andrew George on Wednesday about the major losses suffered by some farmers and the North Wagga residents left in a state of anxiety by the flood.
"I told them the priority has to be on getting dam storages down so that we can avoid floods," Dr McGirr said.
"They have pointed out to me that that had made airspace [in the dams], and it could have been worse if they had not done that, but I believe we can do better."
Dr McGirr said residents had been contacting him to ask why the levels for levels of Burrinjuck and Blowering dams, which feed the Tumut and Murrumbidgee rivers, had not been set at 80 per cent instead of 90 to 95.
In his speech to Parliament on Tuesday, Dr McGirr said "In a year of rain and more rain, many people in my electorate are asking: Did we have to have this flooding event? And what is going to happen for the rest of the year?"
"One resident who is facing the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars wrote to me, 'This flooding effect ... was completely avoidable.' Another resident said, 'WaterNSW dam management plans defy logic and lack care'," Dr McGirr said.
Euberta solicitor and farmer Tim Abbott, who lost part of his wheat to this week's flooding, backed Dr McGirr's call.
"More airspace in the dams would certainly help. Quite a few of us have been sending [Dr McGirr] filthy letters, I think he is realising there is a problem. I said to him the other day that if North Wagga goes under, it's on his head," Mr Abbott said.
A WaterNSW spokesperson said the agency was managing Blowering and Burrinjuck dams to mitigate the impacts of flooding events on downstream communities after the dams received more water than each could hold.
"Much of this water has been safely released downstream by WaterNSW's dam operators through carefully managed airspace releases. The flooding event last week saw inflows into Burrinjuck Dam and other downstream tributaries that far exceeded forecasts," the spokesperson said.
"However, careful management of Burrinjuck Dam in the week leading up to the event helped reduced downstream flood impacts, with airspace releases prior to the event lowering the Burrinjuck storage to below 90 per cent."
