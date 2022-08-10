Owners of Wagga restaurant Mates Gully are concerned the six hectare property where their produce is grown could still potentially flood if Wagga receives more rain this week.
The Murrumbidgee River peaked at 8.74m in Wagga on Tuesday after an increase in water flows from the Burrinjuck dam and heavy rains across the upper catchment area.
Peter Nolte and Marcia McCoy rushed to harvest their precious produce in order to prevent it being lost to flooding.
Mr Nolte also moved their livestock from the block of land that supplies the venue and is located on the flood plain ahead of the floods.
But he said he was not prepared to bring them back this week.
"It was very close, so I'm quite happy," he said.
"But there is always that uncertainty."
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) have forecast up to 50mm of rain for Wagga over the next six days, which could cause more flooding in the area.
Mates Gully venue manager Harry Bhangu said the restaurant would preserve any produce they could not use in the kitchen straight away.
"We'll try to make as many preserves as possible," he said.
Mr Nolte and Ms McCoy have owned the venue for about a decade and farm all vegetables, fruit, and meat on the menu on the 6 hectare block on the outskirts of Wagga.
Mr Nolte said he and Ms McCoy were aware the property was on a flood plain when they purchased it, but this was the first time it had come close to threatening the produce.
"I was always fearful," he said.
"It was always at the back of my mind."
He said had the river risen to a peak greater than 8.74, the farm would have been under threat.
Despite this, Mr Nolte said the increased water released from the dam could not be avoided.
"The people operating the dam have done a pretty good job," he said.
Farmers across the Riverina are also preparing for more rain, after many low lying paddocks flooded this week.
