The Daily Advertiser

Owners of Wagga's Mates Gully restaurant harvested more produce ahead of rain forecast in the coming days.

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 10 2022 - 8:25am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREPARING FOR RAIN: Mates Gully owner and farmer Peter Nolte said he harvested more produce ahead of forecasted rain in the coming days.

Owners of Wagga restaurant Mates Gully are concerned the six hectare property where their produce is grown could still potentially flood if Wagga receives more rain this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.