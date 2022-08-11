Wagga Tigers are not getting too ahead of themselves on the eve of finals despite securing a top three finish by defeating Griffith for the second time this season.
The Tigers grabbed an important 36-32 win over the Swans, and if results go their way the Tigers will finish second on the Riverina League A grade ladder.
With two games to finish off the regular season before finals, Tigers coach Brooke Tilyard said her side is excited about the upcoming challenge but not getting too far ahead of themselves.
"We are all excited for it," Tilyard said.
"Everyone is looking well, we do have a couple of niggling injuries but the girls are managing those appropriately.
"We are just taking it week by week and focusing on what we need to do on the day, then look at the following week."
This Saturday's clash against the Bulldogs is the next hurdle for the Tigers to worry about and Tilyard is wary of the recent performances of Turvey.
"The girls are aware that the Turvey girls have played some really close games in the last couple of weeks," she said.
"Turvey only lost by a couple to Ganmain and we've lost to Ganmain earlier in the year.
"With that in mind you go in thinking they're a red hot chance of coming out and winning, so we need to make sure that we play at our full capacity for four quarters."
Tilyard has liked how close the competition has become this year, with no certain wins guaranteed week to week.
"I love how close the league has been this year and I think there has been a step up from all of the clubs," she said.
"Especially Narrandera, they are a team to watch in the future and they have a lot of young girls.
"Them getting their first win really shows what they are capable of and the successful future they are going to have in the upcoming seasons."
While entering the finals in some good form, Tilyard is wary of not underestimating teams who are very capable to getting a win when their season is on the line.
"Anyone can win and as an underdog that hasn't had the wins, you have got that little bit more grunt about you to produce the goods when you need to," she said.
"I've made it very clear to the girls that there's no feeling comfortable in these finals series.
"Any team is beatable and you can be in fifth position and claw your way up to win the grand final because it is a clean slate."
In the games other rounds, Leeton jumped back into fifth spot with a crucial 60-46 win over Coolamon while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes continued their unbeaten streak winning 76-22.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong continued their run towards finals with a 50-46 win over Turvey Park.
