The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Heat teenager Angus Lourey had a season high 15 points in the 119-67 loss to the Camden Valley Wildfire

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:30am
BREAKOUT GAME: Wagga Heat teenager Angus Lourey had his best game of the season against the Camden Valley Wildfire.

With two heavy losses and an injury to player-coach Zac Maloney, it wasn't exactly a happy trip away for the Wagga Heat over the weekend.

