With two heavy losses and an injury to player-coach Zac Maloney, it wasn't exactly a happy trip away for the Wagga Heat over the weekend.
However, one positive out of the trip was the standout game from 17-year-old Angus Lourey who managed to hit a season best 15 points against the Camden Valley Wildfire on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
Lourey's was happy to grab the individual stat but said that he would've enjoyed the performance more if they were able to get the win.
"It is good to have a nice little individual stat," Lourey said.
"But it's obviously more important for the team to play well and get the win."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Heat played St George Saints Red on Saturday night and went down 96-74 with Maloney picking up an ankle injury before they succumbed to the Camden Valley Wildfire on Sunday 119-67.
Lourey said the double header as well as the injury to Maloney meant that the Heat never really played their game against the Wildfire which led to the heavy defeat.
But the injury to Maloney meant that the Mater Dei Catholic College student was able to get a few more minutes of game time and thus given the opportunity to score some more points.
"I had a few more minutes and a bit more free roam," Lourey said.
"We stuck to our plays and structure, but when I had a look I didn't hesitate and took it when I could."
Lourey, Loro Kuron and Will Maslin are the Heat's three youngest players and represent the next generation with Lourey pleased with the direction the team is heading.
"There is a lot of improvement from last season," he said.
"I feel like we've all gotten better as players and as a team our culture has grown.
"It has been better than last season, but next season we should be moving up from here."
The Heat's final game of the season against Central Coast Waves will be a good opportunity for them to bounce back however are likely to be missing Cam McPherson and Chaz Bishop while Maloney is unlikely.
Despite the setbacks, Lourey is confident that the Heat will go out there looking to get one back on the Waves.
"We are down a few players but we are all going in with our heads high," he said.
Advertisement
"We are ready to redeem ourselves from last time we versed them.
"Hopefully all goes well and we are going to go out there and try our best."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.