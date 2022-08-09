Wagga could be in for a wet end to the week, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting up to 50mm of rain over the coming days.
A cold front associated with a low pressure system developing south of the Bight will bring unsettled weather to the state's west from Thursday, extending to eastern parts during Friday before easing on Saturday.
Wagga has received close to 40mm of rain up to August 9 and while Wednesday is predicted to be sunny with a high of 15 degrees, the next six days could see rain every day.
Thursday could see up to 8mm of rain, while Friday and Saturday could be hit with up to 20mm and 10mm respectively.
Authorities said they are monitoring the rain set to affect the region, with WaterNSW working on creating space for any rain that may fall in the catchment over the dams.
A minor to moderate flood warning remains in place for Gundagi, Wagga, Narrandera and Darlington point as of Tuesday evening.
According to the BoM moderate flooding is possible at Narrandera from Thursday and minor flooding is possible at Darling Point early next week.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga has reached its peak on Tuesday morning at a height of 8.74 metres, with water levels now predicted to remain steady.
The BoM said the peak was recorded about 8.10am, below the anticipated nine-metre mark.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
