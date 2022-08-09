The Daily Advertiser

The Bureau of Meteorology predict cold front on the way, will bring rain to Wagga over coming days

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
August 9 2022 - 8:00am
COLD FRONT: Wagga Beach just after 11am on Saturday morning, as the Murrumbidgee River broke its banks. The wild weather is set to return for the end of this week. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga could be in for a wet end to the week, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting up to 50mm of rain over the coming days.

