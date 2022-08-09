The Daily Advertiser

Yarrawonga's Max Holgate claimed the final stage of the Tour De Riverina while Ethan Watt claimed his first title

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:39am, first published 8:00am
WINNERS: Tolland Cycling Club pair Ethan Watt and Aaron Seaman have finished first and second in the Tour De Riverina. Picture: Jason Minato

Yarrawonga's Max Holgate has taken out the Geoff Dixon Memorial with the teenager putting in a stellar ride to claim the fifth stage of the Tour De Riverina.

