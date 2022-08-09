Yarrawonga's Max Holgate has taken out the Geoff Dixon Memorial with the teenager putting in a stellar ride to claim the fifth stage of the Tour De Riverina.
Holgate, who finished third at the Butch Menz Memorial followed up on the result with another great performance which lifted him to third in the final standings.
Tolland Cycling Club's Aaron Seaman finished second to Holgate and had the fastest time while Tom Sharp rounded out the podium.
Andrew Bradley, David Daly, Stephen Duncan, Mark Thompson, Elizabeth Windsor, Peter Stockwell and Daniel Burrows rounded out the top 10.
Tolland Cycling Club's Ethan Watt had his first finish outside the top 10, however was still able to claim his first Tour De Riverina Crown after a fantastic series that included a stage win and three other finishes inside the top six.
Watt finished on 39-points with the Mater Dei Catholic College student claiming both the overall tour victory as well as the U19 category.
His Tolland teammate Seaman was second while Holgate, Daly, Malcolm Blake, Daniel Addison, Tyler Beruldsen, Nigel Dunstone, Peter Johnson and Sean Smith rounded out the top 10.
Windsor claimed the leading female ahead of Kylie Johnson while Addison won the 45+ with Johnson finishing runner-up.
While the Tour De Riverina may have concluded there is still plenty of racing occurring in the near future with Yarrawonga hosting the Ian 'Woofa' Davis Memorial Race Weekend across August 20-21 with a criterium race on the Saturday and a handicapped road race on the Sunday.
