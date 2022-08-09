WAGGA City Council is hopeful that Eunony Bridge Road could reopen to traffic on Wednesday, but other roads in the district could stay closed for days to come.
Eunony Bridge Road remained closed to traffic tonight ahead of a council inspection on Wednesday morning.
Advertisement
Other closed roads include Roach Road, Flowerdale Road off Mooring Street, Edward Street west, Oura Beach Road and Mundowy Lane.
River Road is also closed to through traffic from Siselys Road east to Old Narrandera Road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga City Council director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said he expects the Eunony Bridge to be open again on Wednesday, with both light and heavy vehicles permitted depending on how much water is left on the road.
"At this stage I think we're doing well, we haven't got a lot of damage on our roads," Mr Faulkner said.
"[We've seen] slow, steady moving water, not rushing and pulling gravel away.
"You probably can drive through Eunony right now but I think we need to let that dry out for the preservation of pavement for the future."
But Mr Faulkner said Mundowy Lane could be closed for at least a week with "about 900mm of water across it at the moment", and more water to come.
Mr Faulkner doesn't foresee any costly damage to Wagga's road due to the flooding.
"We're not anticipating any substantial damage at the moment and we're now focusing downstream towards the Currawarna area and Central Island just to keep an eye on what the river does there," he said.
The waterlogged Wagga Beach car park and Riverside precinct will also remain closed today and Wagga mayor Dallas Tout urged locals to take caution even as waters recede.
"Just please people take notice of the signage and if there is floodwater, don't drive through it," Councillor Tout said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.