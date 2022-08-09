The Daily Advertiser

Eunony Bridge Road remains closed to traffic on Tuesday night, one of half a dozen Wagga roads affected

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
August 9 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSED: Eunony Bridge Road is closed due to flooding over the bridge. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA City Council is hopeful that Eunony Bridge Road could reopen to traffic on Wednesday, but other roads in the district could stay closed for days to come.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.