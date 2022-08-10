Wagga Wagga High School have kept their Shipard Shield title hopes very much alive after taking an important win over The Riverina Anglican College on Monday night.
With second and third still to be decided in Pool A, it was Wagga High who took an important 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Wagga High girls continued to press after half-time and found the back of the net once more to take an important 2-0 victory over TRAC.
Wagga High coach Michael Dare said it was a tough game against TRAC, but he was glad to get the win.
"We had our opportunities, but the goalie for their team was amazing," Dare said.
"She denied us several times and we tried a different structure on Monday night.
"It was a tough game as they had some fast forwards who just ran through and really tested us out.
"They were just unlucky in their chances and we just made the most of the ones we had."
The win sets up a clash with the unbeaten Kildare Catholic College in the semi-finals and Dare is wary of the firepower that their opponent possesses.
"They are a bit dangerous," he said.
"We do have a few players out and it will be interesting, because I know Kildare has some good younger soccer players coming through."
Ahead of the clash with Kildare, Dare is confident with the way his side has been going with him believing whoever takes their opportunities on the night will take victory.
"There is a few positional changes that I need to make," he said.
"But overall we know that our game plan works.
"I think both teams are pretty level in what they can do, it's just whether we can take our opportunities."
In the other Shipard Shield game on Monday afternoon, Kildare continued their great campaign with a 7-0 win over Kooringal High School.
The win means they head into the clash with Wagga High having scored 18 goals while only conceding one.
They finished on top of pool B, with Kooringal High finishing in fifth place while Wagga Wagga Christian College finished sixth.
The other semi-final will see Mater Dei Catholic College face TRAC, with Mater Dei taking a 3-0 victory when the two sides played last Monday.
