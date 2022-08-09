While rising interest rates may be keeping some out of the housing market, one local first-time home buyer made his homeowner dreams come true this weekend at just 23 years of age.
Stewart Smith was one of five registered parties interested in a three-bedroom house on Wagga's Shaw Street on Saturday morning with at least another 20 interested locals along to watch the auction.
Advertisement
The new buyer opened the bidding and won the day with an offer of $640,000 after three months in the local housing market.
In only his second auction experience, Mr Smith was surprised by the final price but said he stayed "pretty calm" through the process.
"I thought it was going to sell for a lot more - pleasant surprise," he said.
Despite continuous uncertainty, Mr Smith said he didn't let the rising interest rate impact his decision to enter the housing market.
"Yes and no, but how long do you wait to see what interest rates do before you buy a house?" he said.
"I could sit on my hands for another two years waiting."
Not originally from Wagga but a former local university student, Mr Smith saw an opportunity in the housing market.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I grew up on the North Coast about an hour north of Newcastle," he said.
"I worked on a big dairy farm at Gooloogong and just shuffled down this way.
"We just bought a feedlot down the road, so I moved down here to manage it."
Kicking off the weekend with a house purchase, Mr Smith said he'd allow some time for celebration before demonstrating how a 23-year-old can own a home.
"We'll go have some lunch and then I've probably got to get back to work," he said.
Fitzpatricks realtor in charge of Saturday's auction Matt Newley said he hadn't felt a great impact from interest rates on local buyers.
"And I think that it's probably because we've got a more moderate price here that we're seeing people from outside of Wagga seeing it as a safe haven," he said.
Mr Newley said auctions only account for about 5 - 10 per cent of what the Wagga realtors sell.
Advertisement
And while the auctioneer described Wagga's housing market as "still going north", he admitted people are taking a little longer with purchase decisions at the moment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.