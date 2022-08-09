The Daily Advertiser

Over 40 players hit the court for the latest round of the South West Regional Matchplay Series held in Wagga

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 9 2022 - 6:15am
SHOT: Georgia Reid, 12, from Temora gets a shot away during the South West RMS held at Jim Elphick Tennis Centre on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith.

Over 40 junior tennis players hit the court on Sunday competing in Wagga's second round of the South West RMS held at Jim Elphick Tennis Centre.

