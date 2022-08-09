Over 40 junior tennis players hit the court on Sunday competing in Wagga's second round of the South West RMS held at Jim Elphick Tennis Centre.
South West Tennis president Matthew Hort said it had been a successful day of tennis with players trying to add crucial points ahead of the South West Champion of Champions being held in November.
"It was a great event," Hort said.
"We had 43 entries in total including players from Wagga, Canberra, Albury, Goulburn and Young."
Players competed in five different age groups with all categories being mixed competitions.
Wagga's Will Carmichael topped the U18's while duo Fletcher Holmes and Eve Stein also from Wagga rounded out the top three.
In the U14's, it was Goulburn's Eamon Shiel who finished on top with Wagga's Nikhil Awasthy finishing runner up.
Canberra's Celeste Rubiano Herrara came first in the U12's with Albury pair Smyan Hegde and Darsh Shah rounding out the top three.
The U10's green ball was taken out by Young's Lachlan Holt with Wagga's Gabrielle Howard finishing third while the U8's orange ball was taken out by Wagga's Sam Hawkins with Mia Noad and Sonny Thorneycroft rounding out the top three.
There is three more rounds of the South West RMS to come, with an event in Temora being held at the end of the month before events in West Wyalong and Thurgoona follow.
With only the top eight from each age group invited to the championships, players will be eager to continue to build their points across the next three rounds.
The South West Champions of Champions is scheduled for mid-November and will be held at the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre.
