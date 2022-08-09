The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University defeat North Wagga and build confidence ahead of the Farrer League finals

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 9 2022 - 5:45am
CONFIDENCE BUILDING: Charles Sturt University coach Kirsty Lowe believes her side will take a lot out of their 45-44 win over North Wagga. Picture: Les Smith

Charles Sturt University had a confidence boosting win on the eve of the Farrer League finals after defeating North Wagga 45-44 at McPherson Oval.

