Charles Sturt University had a confidence boosting win on the eve of the Farrer League finals after defeating North Wagga 45-44 at McPherson Oval.
Bushsows coach Kirsty Lowe said it was good to a get a win against the Saints after they had gone down to them earlier in the season.
"We were pretty excited about it," Lowe said.
"It was good to test our mental toughness after losing against them last time.
"So it was nice to get a win on the weekend."
The game had its ebbs and flows throughout the four quarters with a poor start the only blemish on an otherwise great team performance for the Bushsows.
"We have been trying to work on our starts," Lowe said.
"But I think we were maybe five down in the first quarter, so that still needs a bit of work.
"We were up and then it was even, then we were up again.
"They got a few goals up on us during that last quarter, but we managed to come back and stay that one goal ahead at the end."
The Bushsows will verse the Saints in week one of the finals, with Lowe believing the win will give her side a lot of confidence moving forward.
"We have been discussing being patient with the ball and working as a unit both in attack and defence," she said.
"I think that is what we mainly took away from it, all the things that we have been talking about we actually put into practice.
"That gave us confidence as a team, not so much who we were playing but more how we played."
Lowe praised her side's attacking performance in the win over the Saints with shooting duo Kelsey Hanlon and Romy Stephens exceptional in the victory.
"Our shooter Kelsey didn't miss a goal I don't think for the whole game," she said.
"So that's wonderful and that's good for her confidence as well.
"Then also Romy's movement in that goal shooting circle and I think our attack worked a lot better this week.
"Our patience with the whole team just bringing the ball down the court and we weren't rushing.
"We were making sure we had multiple options and we capitalised on that."
The Bushsows come up against The Rock-Yerong Creek this Saturday and Lowe will be hoping to keep the momentum rolling as they prepare for finals.
In the rounds other games, Temora defeated the Northern Jets 71-24 while Coleambally had a big 98-12 win over The Rock.
Barellan also notched up their fourth win of the year with a 48-26 victory over East Wagga-Kooringal.
Temora have clinched the minor premiership and will have a week off after versing Marrar this Saturday.
For the Bombers, it is a must win game as they fight to keep their spot in the top five with the Northern Jets trying to displace them when they come up against the Hawks.
Whoever grabs fifth place will face Coleambally in the elimination final.
