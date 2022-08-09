A truck rollover is disrupting traffic at a busy intersection in Wagga's north.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of the Olympic Highway and Old Narrrandera Road about 11.30am on Tuesday following reports of a single-vehicle accident.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said five crews responded to the scene.
The spokesperson said the driver of the truck was assessed by paramedics but did not appear to have sustained any significant injuries.
The driver, whose age and gender was not provided, has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The truck has come to rest on its side on the Old Narrandera Road section of the intersection and there is reportedly debris across the road.
According to Transport for NSW, traffic is congested in the area.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
