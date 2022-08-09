A Wagga woman has been banned from keeping animals for five years after the "serious" neglect of three dogs and a rabbit.
Sharrah Brown, 28, of Ashmont, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday having pleaded guilty to one charge of commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal.
Brown also pleaded guilty to one charge each of failing to provide food and failing to provide veterinary treatment for an animal.
The charges were related to 'Nova' the female Siberian husky, 'Nugget' the male boxer-wolfhound cross and 'Zeus' the male Staffordshire terrier cross.
According to an agreed statement of facts, all three dogs under Brown's care had deteriorated "to the point where spines and ribs had become easily visualised".
The dogs also had suspected intestinal parasites, severe flea burden and anaemia.
On October 28 last year, an RSPCA inspector attended Brown's residence in Ashmont regarding a complaint about dogs being in a poor condition.
There was nobody home at the time but the inspector could see that the dogs in the rear yard were in various degrees of poor body condition.
Later that month the inspector was able to contact Brown by phone and gave her instructions to increase the dogs' food intake.
The RSPCA revisited the residence on November 16 and there again was nobody home but the dogs' condition had continued to decline.
The RSPCA gave Brown a written direction that all three dogs be seen by a vet no later than November 19.
The dogs were not taken to the vet and the RSPCA made an offer to Brown to surrender the animals on December 10.
Brown refused, telling the RPSCA that she would rehome the dogs with friends over Christmas.
The RSPCA seized the animals for vet treatment early this year.
The larger dog, Nugget, appeared skeletal and extremely wobbly on his feet.
A vet later found that the dogs had not seen any prior treatment for at least four weeks.
The RSPCA also found two domestic rabbits, one black and one white, which were kept in a cage with no food and little grass.
The white rabbit had a large open wound on its back the size of a 50 cent piece.
Brown told the RSPCA that she had seen the black rabbit attack the white one but had not separated the animals or sought treatment.
The white rabbit was euthanised while in RSPCA care due to the wound becoming infected and the black rabbit was also put down to to a myxomatosis infection.
"All three dogs have continued to receive treatment and support within the shelter environment and have thrived," an RSPCA statement said.
In court on Monday, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said it was significant that Brown had been given an opportunity to surrender the animals but did not do so.
"The situation deteriorated and there was further harm to the animals," Magistrate Hosking said.
Brown's solicitor said her client regretted her "procrastination" and refusal to surrender the animals.
The solicitor said Brown had been dealing with domestic violence, financial hardship and significant mental health issues.
RSPCA regional inspector James Arentz asked the court to fine Brown more than $11,000 to recover the cost of taking the animals into care and treating them.
Brown's solicitor said that level of costs would be difficult for her client as she was on Centrelink and had dependent children.
Magistrate Hosking said Brown had committed "very serious offences".
"Animals are powerless to their owners. I accept this was not a case of deliberate cruelty but the outcome is the same," she said.
Magistrate Hosking sentenced Brown to a 24-month community corrections order and banned her from keeping animals for five years or participating in their care.
"If I could make that order last for life, I would have based on the photos [of the animals] I have seen," she said.
Magistrate Hosking also ordered Brown to pay more than $11,000 for the animals' care costs and $99 for court costs.
