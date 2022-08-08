Blake Micallef is one win off 50 driving wins for the season but isn't confident Albury will be the place he does it.
The Young reinsman has four chances on Tuesday night, three for father David.
However he believes he will need some luck.
"They are all going good but will just need a little bit of luck with some tricky draws," Micallef said.
"(Our Sams Home) isn't too bad, and he's a horse if he could find the front would be pretty hard to catch, but I don't think I can cross the one for natural speed so we'll just weight it up and play it by ear."
Micallef has also picked up the drive on Barwen Storm, who is coming off two placings for Victorian trainer Barry Healey.
Micallef will be the third Riverina driver to reach 50 wins for the season, which doesn't conclude until December 31, behind Blake Jones (56) and Jackson Painting (50).
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
