Wagga City Council has replaced the traditional prayer recited at the start of each ordinary meeting with a "reflection" that does not mention God or religion.
The city's councillors voted 5-3 in favour of adopting a new code of meeting practice on Monday night, which included replacing the prayer with a more "inclusive" reflection.
Instead of calling on Almighty God to protect the councillors and help them govern with justice, the new reflection will instead call on the councillors to reflect upon their responsibilities and duties to the community.
While debating the issue on Monday, councillors argued the reflection was more inclusive than the traditional prayer and would ensure even non-religious residents feel welcomed during ordinary meetings.
"The prayer that is spoken is non-denominational but that doesn't mean it is for all religions," Labor councillor Dan Hayes said.
"There is a growing population of atheists and non-practising believers - council should reflect that and this is one way to do that."
Cr Hayes also suggested the reflection could serve as a moment of personal prayer for any religious residents, councillors or staff members.
This sentiment was shared by councillor Rod Kendall, who stressed that the change was not about being "anti-Christian" but instead about opening up the council meeting procedures
"I want to include the whole community in the proceedings of council because every one of those people are valuable," he said.
Multiple councillors said they received waves of emails and phone calls over the weekend from members of the city's religious community urging them to keep the current prayer in place.
Data from the ABS census released earlier this year revealed the number of Wagga residents who affiliate with a religion is in a notable decline. More than 31 per cent of residents said they are not religious in the 2021 census, up from just 22 per cent in 2016.
These statistics were highlighted by Labor councillor Amelia Parkins, who said the reflection was a "really positive" way to celebrate the city's multiculturalism.
An amendment to include both the prayer and the reflection in meeting procedure was supported by Wagga mayor Dallas Tout and councillors Tim Koschel and Mick Henderson, but was ultimately rejected by the other councillors.
The vote to adopt the new code of meeting practice, including replacing the prayer with a reflection, was supported by councillors Georgie Davies, Richard Foley, Dan Hayes, Rod Kendall and Amelia Parkins.
Councillors Mick Henderson, Tim Koschel and Dallas Tout voted against the new code of meeting practice.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
