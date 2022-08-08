The rising Murrumbidgee River has forced a number of Wagga people to flee to higher ground as the floodwaters close in.
Wilks Park resident Richard, who did not wish to give his full name, left as soon as the order was given on Friday afternoon.
Heading to the evacuation centre at the Wagga Showground, Richard said the experience quickly turned sour.
"The [grounds] manager [soon] came and cut off power and locked the power box up so people couldn't use it," he said.
He also complained about the terrible state of the amenities.
"There isn't even a door on the shower, meaning there's no privacy, so I have to shower elsewhere."
Now in his 50s, Richard lives on the streets due to the high cost of living and is currently on a disability pension due to a back injury.
Meanwhile, fellow Wilks Park resident and pensioner Phil, 68, was not quite as fortunate, surviving a close call with the river.
Phil - who also did not want to provide his surname - suffers from a chronic lung condition that leaves him short of breath which severely impacts his ability to talk, move and exert himself.
"The SES told us they would move all our possessions and provide storage for them as well, but that never eventuated," he said.
"I sat in the park all day Sunday waiting for them to come, but in the end there wasn't much I could do."
In the end, he lost close to $1000 worth of worldly possessions. "All I could salvage is a [few items] ... here and what's in my ute. The rest is now gone or underwater," Phil said.
Meanwhile, while he waited he noticed a bobcat driving around collecting pallets, which campers use to keep their tents off the damp ground.
"Why on earth would they collect them, when I'm down [by the river] about to lose everything I own," he said.
Despite this, Phil reiterated he was grateful for their help.
"I know their job is to rescue us and they are really good at that," he said.
With more rain on the way, it's unclear how long until they will be able to return to the river. "We'll be here for at least a couple of weeks if not months," Richard said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
