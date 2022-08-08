Will Dutton ruin hopes for a 'new' politics?

Having endured Parliamentary Question time during the two weeks of sittings just concluded, I'm left wondering if the hopes of a new kinder, more gentle, and less adversarial politics will eventuate.
Even before the first Question Time, an appalling tone was set when Pauline Hanson stormed out of the Welcome to Country.
Advertisement
So, sadly, it was no surprise that the next day we witnessed a return to the old adversarial combat when Opposition Leader Peter Dutton launched an hour of sustained innuendo on the topic of Labor and trade unions.
"One Liberal suggested this was proof that Mr Dutton was fashioning himself after a predecessor and parliamentary bruiser," wrote The New Daily, likening Dutton to the arch-wrecker Tony Abbott. "The new kind of politics didn't last long", summed up Bernard Keane in Crikey.
Given that in 2018, Dutton was rejected by his parliamentary colleagues as being too divisive, too conservative to ever lead his party to an election victory, why has he been chosen now?
In truth, he was the only senior Liberal left standing after a disastrous election.
Given the scale of the defeat in May, the Liberal Party needs to ask two fundamental questions, noted Ross Stitt in Pearls and Irritations. "What is the problem, and is Peter Dutton the solution?"
The problem seems clear.
The election saw a collapse of Liberal Party support among small 'l' liberal voters.
It lost six seats to teal independents that were previously long-term Liberal Party strongholds.
Traditionally, the voters in these wealthy seats have been a core component of the Liberal Party's base.
They have gone teal because they now support that movement's major policies, including action on climate change, political integrity, and gender equality.
For similar reasons, the Liberals also lost two seats to the Greens, including Ryan, which had been held for more than 20 years.
John Howard recognised that the Liberal Party's success depends on being a 'broad church'.
That means combining two distinct political philosophies - liberalism and conservatism.
While he was a conservative through and through, Howard was always a pragmatist.
He smartly managed his party's internal ideological conflicts with a mix of economic neo-liberalism and social and cultural conservatism.
Getting the mix right has proved increasingly difficult for Howard's successors.
Partly because of their inferior political skills and partly because of the changing times.
Advertisement
Since Howard's retirement, voters have become more sympathetic to progressive causes, especially the young, the wealthy, the well-educated, and women.
So, now we see a failure of the ideological balancing act.
A significant section of the Liberal Party's liberal base has departed, the section that previously constituted much of the 'centre' of this centre-right party.
That's the problem facing the Liberals.
However, is Peter Dutton the solution? Can he win back the progressive liberals and reclaim the centre?
Though some of Dutton's defenders claim he's a moderate, most Australians view him as an arch conservative.
Advertisement
And historically it's not difficult to see why.
Over the years. he's done a great deal to build a conservative reputation, including taking a hard line on asylum seekers, attacking the ABC, criticising African gangs in Melbourne, joking about the impact of climate change on Pacific islands, beating the war drums through anti-China rhetoric, boycotting the apology to the Stolen Generations, and obstructing the National Energy Guarantee, which was an attempt by his party to address climate change.
And, of course, he voted 'no' in the same-sex marriage survey.
"Few in the Liberal Party have done more to narrow its broad church, to repel the moderates so crucial to its electoral success, in short, to make it less liberal," wrote Stitt in Pearls and Irritations.
Since the election, Peter Dutton has claimed he's "passionate" about addressing climate change, but in a "sensible way".
He's also expressed regret about boycotting the Stolen Generations apology.
Advertisement
No doubt other 'revisions' will follow.
But it will take a major rehabilitation of Peter Dutton's reputation to win back disaffected Liberal Party voters and regain the centre of Australian politics.
It's also particularly hard to imagine that the member for Dickson's aggressive style of politics will be a major attraction to women voters
Another option, of course, is for the Liberal Party to move even further to the right, leaving Labor to be the centre-right party, as Adam Bandt has suggested it has already become.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.