The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion

Will Dutton ruin hopes for a 'new' politics?

By Ray Goodlass
August 8 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUESTION TIME: Can Peter Dutton win back the progressive liberals and reclaim the centre? Picture: Keegan Carroll

Having endured Parliamentary Question time during the two weeks of sittings just concluded, I'm left wondering if the hopes of a new kinder, more gentle, and less adversarial politics will eventuate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.