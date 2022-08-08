The clock is finally ticking towards the completion of a much-needed veterans treatment centre in Wagga.
The Pro Patria Centre, located at the former Carmelite Monastery in Ashmont, could be up and running in as little as four weeks after council approved building renovations on the site late last week.
Advertisement
Pro Patria Centre board secretary Alan Lean said when complete, the facility will house a wide range of tenants, including doctors, psychologists, welfare support services and more.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"[It will be] a multi-directional holistic treatment centre for a whole range of existing [health] problems that veterans and first responders [suffer from]," he said.
Renovation works are now underway to upgrade the Carmelite Monastery buildings so they will be up to standard when the medical services move in next month.
"We hope to house advanced medical treatments approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs," Mr Lean said.
But Mr Lean stressed the treatments to be offered will be both important and unique.
"They are certainly not readily available in regional areas and they are hard to access even in the big cities.
"For example, right now there is a Wagga [veteran] who is up on the Gold Coast in a hyperbaric chamber [as treatment for combat injuries].
"It's costing him a fortune and he's away from his family too."
Mr Lean said there are dozens of local veterans who need to undergo similar treatment.
He said the new treatment centre is about looking after people at risk and seeing them "return to a pretty normal lifestyle, without drugs that have several side-effects."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.