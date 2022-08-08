Three earthquakes were recorded across the Riverina during the early hours of Sunday, according to Geoscience Australia.
The federal department recorded two tremors in the Young area - a 2.3 magnitude quake at 1.05am on Sunday and a 2.6 magnitude quake at 3.44am.
Advertisement
According to Geoscience Australia, the quakes were recorded at a depth of 10km.
The data showed that the epicentre of the 1.05am quake was about 8km from Young towards the Burrangong area while the 3.44am quake was 10km in the Memagong area towards Temora.
There have been no reports of damage and many people who have commented on social media have said they didn't feel or hear anything.
IN OTHER NEWS
There were three reports to Geoscience Australia that the quakes were felt with two near or in Young and one report from Maimuru.
The third quake, measuring 2.5 on on Richter scale, was recorded near Talbingo at 12.03am on Sunday.
The Talbingo quake was reported at a depth of 10km.
Four reports of that earthquake being felt were received by Geoscience Australia, including two from the Batlow area and one in Tumut.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.