SIRU Sevens to make a return in 2022

The Southern Inland board has given the tick of approval for the return of the SIRU Sevens.
After a strong inaugural season in 2020 the competition was unable to be held due to COVID restrictions.
However the two-leg competition is set to return either side of the October long weekend.
From there representative teams will be selected for the Capital Sevens.
Southern Inland are seeking nominations from clubs who would like to host the days on September 24 and October 8.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan hopes to see eight teams take part in both the women's and men's competitions.
Deniliquin have already shown interest.
"At the moment it looks like Deniliquin will be entering a men's team so we're excited to see them back involved and looking to build some momentum for 2023," Heffernan said.
It will be a busy period for representative rugby with the Brumbies Provincial Squad will take part in the Capital Cup in Goulburn on September 17, where they will face Northern and Southern ACT in a three-way tournament.
An ACT and Southern NSW Griffins team will be selected from that to take part in the Australian Rugby Shield in Adelaide on the October long weekend.
Nick McCarthy has been named as forwards coach for the event after successfully steering Southern Inland to an 11th straight Brumbies Provincial title.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
