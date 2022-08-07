LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer capped off a good opening week of the new season with a winning double at Wagga on Sunday.
After a winner at Gundagai on Monday and a brilliant second by Sunrise Ruby at Randwick on Saturday, the good times continued for the Beer stable at Wagga.
Scarlet Prince ($2.30) made a winning return to the track by taking out the Trackpix Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m) before Hardware Lane ($1.90) made it a double with victory in the Allens Coaches Wagga Whiz (1000m).
"First week of the season and we've had three winners and just got beat in one at Randwick. I'm really excited, we've got a nice team of horses moving forward for the next few months," Beer said.
Scarlet Prince was first-up since being gelded, having last run back in Feburary when 12th in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier as a three-year-old.
Beer likes the horse and was happy with his return.
"Sixty-one kilograms on a heavy 10 first-up, all be it in lesser grade than what he's been racing in, it is a very big ask and he only had a trial at Gundagai seven days ago so he had a nice blow after the race and he's got good improvement out of that," he said.
"I just wanted to find a weak race and get his confidence back. He was still a colt and won his first two really impressively last time in but he was still a colt and that took hold mid-prep but we were on a Country Championships campaign so we tried to push on and it didn't work.
"He was a rig, so he had to go in have a pretty decent operation so we gave him a good spell and now we're back on track with him.
"I've really liked this horse, I've really liked him for a long time and after winning two in a row we took him to Melbourne twice and it wasn't for fun, we genuinely thought he could down and run well."
Scarlet Prince, who was ridden to victory by Beer's apprentice Jett Stanley, will now go to the first of the $120,000 Highways on September 3, a Class Three over 1200m.
Hardware Lane was ridden to victory by Alysha Collett and got in by a short head after being caught wide.
Beer indicated a spell might be next.
"Everything went wrong, that horse doesn't handle heavy tracks. I was flip of the coin, I said (on Saturday) he wasn't running and with those couple of scratchings I decided to run him but he doesn't handle heavy at all," he said.
"I know he's won on them but he's just been too good for them. He was just too good for them, I would have been shattered if he got beat because it would have been my fault.
"I don't want to bottom that horse out and then spell him. He's a really nice horse. He came in this preparation having won a maiden. I think he's a Saturday benchmark horse for sure. It probably won't be until autumn next year until he's a consistent Saturday horse."
Beer also praised the condition of the Wagga track after the recent heavy rainfall.
"Full credit to them, that track for a heavy 10, that track was remarkable," he said.
Meantime, the Gratz Vella-trained Epizeel ($10) caused a boilover to win the Claas Riverina Cup Road To The Jericho Benchmark 74 Handicap (3800m).
