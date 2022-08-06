A YOUNG male has escaped serious injury after rolling his car on the Sturt Highway, about 25km east of Hay, on the weekend.
Advertisement
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle rollover shortly before 12pm on Saturday.
The driver of the car is said to have rolled the vehicle multiple times while going around a bend.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the driver was able to free himself from the vehicle before emergency services arrived.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The patient was taken to Griffith Hospital in a stable condition.
Police and RFS also attended the scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.