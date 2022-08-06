The Daily Advertiser
Man taken to hospital after rolling car on a Sturt Highway bend

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 7 2022 - 1:29am, first published August 6 2022 - 11:00pm
CRASH: Police attend the scene of a crash on the Sturt Highway, about 25kms from Hay,. Picture: Daisy Huntly

A YOUNG male has escaped serious injury after rolling his car on the Sturt Highway, about 25km east of Hay, on the weekend.

