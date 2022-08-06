Bali trip exposes worrying lack of care

We have become accustomed to warnings about health.
For more than two years, we have lived with the pandemic and with the constant and necessary advice about how to protect ourselves from it.
This is now the way of the world. Increasing travel means increasing possibilities for viruses to travel.
So we need to heed the warnings about foot and mouth disease.
Important reporting by ACM, the publisher of this newspaper, from Bali has revealed complacency among Australian tourists about the dangers of the devastating disease affecting cattle in Indonesia.
There have been 450,000 cases there. The authorities say the outbreak may take until the end of the year to end. We wish them all speed.
And we also wish that Australians exercising their pent-up desire to travel will recognise how important it is that they bring only themselves back and not a disease which would cost us all very dearly.
The virus moves very easily across herds. It can affect any cloven-hoofed animals like cows or sheep.
In 2001 in Britain it started with pigs and spread rapidly to other species. Once caught, an animal has to be killed and burned, then buried in mass pits.
In Britain, this happened to six million animals. It is not just the infected animal which has to be killed.
The outbreak in Britain cost its economy about $23 billion in today's prices. To put that in perspective, that is about a quarter of the total annual amount spent on health care in Australia.
It is a lot of money. An outbreak of FMD would damage the global Australian brand for years.
The cost of living and the public purse are taking a very big hit from rising fuel and food prices, all on top of the pandemic.
We are not well-placed for another disaster.
This means that if you travel, you should absolutely obey the rules when you return.
When you tick the boxes on the card at immigration, do not put "no" falsely for questions about travel to rural areas or contact with animals.
Travellers who have been around animals or in rural areas should clean any equipment, clothing and shoes with soap or detergent before returning.
Help save us from devastating damage to the economy, and so too the livelihoods of all Australians.
