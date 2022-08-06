North Wagga residents preparing for an emergency evacuation order amid potential flooding said they understood the possibility was part of where they lived.
The SES held a meeting with North Wagga residents earlier this afternoon informing them the suburb would remain on an evacuation warning but was not yet being issued with an official evacuation order.
Advertisement
North Wagga locals Tim and Sophie Kurylowicz moved into their home six weeks before the major flooding which hit Wagga in 2012.
"It's not our first rodeo," Mr Kurylowicz said.
The Kurylowicz's said they were aware of the area's flood proneness when they moved in.
"The lifestyle here is wonderful and the community is wonderful," Mrs Kurylowicz said.
The North Wagga couple spent today preparing their evacuation plan in anticipation of a possible SES order.
"We're going to err on the side of caution," Mrs Kurylowicz said.
"If things get worse down the track, then we'll be glad [we did] and if it's a whole heap of work evacuating for nothing, that's fine, because being flooded sucks."
The Kurylowicz's reviewed their flood plan last year when the Murrumbidgee River reached high levels, buying essentials like plastic tubs, bags and dollies, and even reviewing notes they have made after 2012.
Their current plan includes a comprehensive list of people who can help them and places to take pets, savable items and their young son.
"We've just got things on standby, basically," Mrs Kurylowicz said.
As well as potential damage to the house, Mrs Kurylowicz must also contend with her micro flower farm, which is pertinent to her small business Little Triffid Flowers, being ruined by flood water.
Mr Kurylowicz said offers of help from friends and community members had been overwhelmingly generous.
"Wagga has done this before and it'll do it again, and people on both sides of the river are going to help," he said.
"We'll get through it - as we always do, as we did with the fires and everything else."
Living just a few streets down are Mrs Kurylowicz's parents, Rob Doubleday and Rachel Crease, who were today transporting their three horses out of the area in preparation.
Advertisement
The animals, Mr Doubleday said, were a great concern if flood waters reach the three-and-a-half acre property.
"They've got nowhere to go," he said.
"And if you're cut off, you can't tend to them."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Doubleday, who moved into the North Wagga home in 2003, said his two storey house was "built for floods".
Advertisement
"All the living is upstairs," he said.
"What we do is we just lift everything, so we're pretty comfortable with it," he said.
"We always keep everything tidy and minimised - it's taken us about four hours to get everything up onto the veranda."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.