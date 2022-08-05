A Wagga volunteer and demolition worker has been recognised nationally for his tireless efforts to support local children's charity Ronald McDonald House.
Steve Mullins, a father of four was one of 11 to win the #LGGoldenHearts initiative across the country.
The owner of Riverina Crane Services first came to be involved with the house while knocking another down next door about six years ago.
"Ronald McDonald House was calling for tenders to knock down the house beside it to do some extensions," Steve said.
"I heard about it and went up there, had a look and said I would do it.
"They said I had to put a quote in, so I did, with a figure of zero dollars on it."
Sure enough, he won the job and while knocking the house down got talking with workers at the house about volunteering at the house.
After seeing a television advertisement looking for volunteers, Steve raised his hand as a volunteer.
"We weren't going away for Christmas, so I decided to put my hat in the ring and sign up," he said.
From there he began volunteering on Friday nights and has been a stalwart of the house ever since.
In 2019, Steve raised tens of thousands of dollars performing for the charity house In 'Wagga Wagga Takes 2', where he sang in front of more than 600 people.
Since joining the house, Steve has come to really appreciate the role.
"It's a good thing for Wagga and it's rewarding to help families out," he said.
"My [philosophy] is if you can't help someone out in Wagga, then why live here?"
For winning the #LGGoldenHearts award, Steve received an O-Led LG television complete with a surround sound system. However, he has now kindly donated that back to the house.
Wagga Ronald McDonald House executive officer Lisa Simpson gratefully accepted the gift and said it would be raffled off to raise more funds for the house in this year's Christmas Raffle.
"We are thrilled Steve has been recognised through this award, because we run on donations and volunteers," she said.
"We can't provide the support and service we do without volunteers.
"We have someone on site 24/7, 365 days of the year, and it really requires the support of the community to makes sure we can continue supporting families the way we do."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
