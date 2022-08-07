Young people seeking first home need to act soon | Wheeler's Wisdom

A first home buyer listening to Treasurer Jim Chalmers waffling about inflation would understand that there has never been a more important time to consider acting now.
I'll explain why with a personal story.
When Labor's Gough Whitlam was elected at the end of 1971, my brother, a builder, advised me to buy my own home, and quickly.
We lived in Goulburn. His advice was to buy the cheapest block of land in the street, build a lower-priced but neat home, and landscape it myself. (The land was subdivided by Goulburn City Council. I paid council just $2750, about the price of a Holden Kingswood at that time! Was the price cheaper because no developer or speculator was involved?)
Anyway, I worked hard with my then-new wife to have the greenest lawns and best gardens.
It soon looked like the best house in the street.
When transfer knocked, I sold towards the end of Whitlam's reign for double what it had cost me. Double!
I spoke with John Bittar from Hore and Davies and he wasn't quite so upbeat about capital gain.
"Wagga house prices have risen 28 per cent in the last 18 months, but possibly now will stabilise," Mr Bittar said.
However, he pointed out that first-home buyers don't have to pay stamp duty, and if it's a new home, the buyer could qualify for a first home buyer grant.
Last Thursday's Daily Advertiser in the Heartbeat of Australia report said that regional households would take 10.5 years to save enough for a 20 per cent deposit.
I would have thought that in 10.5 years, house prices could have risen beyond reach, so wouldn't it be better to buy what you can afford now?
Our second home was bigger, but then (in 1975), we had a very substantial cash deposit after the windfall from the first house.
That second home also doubled in price by the time we sold it to build in Wagga.
John Bittar suggested to me that there could be a slight decline in prices by the end of the year as interest rises bite.
And indeed, we had our second house six years, during the Fraser "stagflation" years, before it doubled in dollar value.
When first-home buyers worry about rumours suggesting that the market will cool, think about this - I bought my two-hectare block on Wagga's outskirts for only $33,000!
Real estate is a long-term investment.
It only goes up in the long term.
The canny young first home buyer will prepare for inflation, possible interest rises, and factor those into "ability to pay", then jump on the property bandwagon before house prices are out of sight.
When normal migration resumes, house prices will go through the roof.
Meanwhile, your deposit in the bank is slipping away in real value as inflation bites.
With inflation, the richer get richer, and the poor get poorer.
It happens every time with Labor in government.
However, once you have bought your own home you have an asset which will rise in value faster than inflation.
Jim Chalmers is talking about inflation peaking at eight per cent. He's dreaming.
Like the Whitlam government, the Albanese/Chalmers combination is about to launch into spending money the government has to borrow.
Inflation will soar as in Whitlam's time.
A former colleague explained to me that when interest rates were low, it was an attractive investment to buy homes to rent. They were superannuation investments.
He sold to young buyers looking for "doer-uppers".
Why sell your investment homes?
Consider our local Greens spokesperson advocating a "cap on rents".
My first thought was that this was the "Fair Rents Act 1939" all over again.
That 1939 Act meant that rents were fixed, despite inflation and market forces.
Each home's value fell, because rents couldn't be increased until the original tenant died or moved of their own free will.
It may have sounded fair in 1939, but the law wasn't finally repealed until 1986!
Return to 1939-style rent-fixing would be ruinous for investors.
People like The Greens simply don't understand supply and demand.
Owning your home provides future security that renting can never match.
