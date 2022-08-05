The Daily Advertiser

Southern Inland teams - round 17

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 5 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Bozic will miss Griffith's clash with Ag College on Saturday.

Ag College v Griffith

Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 2.20pm

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.