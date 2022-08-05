Southern Inland teams - round 17

Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 2.20pm
Ag College
1 Hamish Spackman, 2 Patrick Lemmich, 3 Harry Cooper, 4 Jack Marcus, 5 Thomas Heilman, 6 Will Quirico, 7 Riley Catts (c), 8 Alex Farquhar, 9 William Crawford, 10 Anthony Taylor, 11 Ryan Greenaway, 12 Ethan Brien, 13 Josh Elworthy, 14 Mackenna Cusack, 15 Jack Wood
Griffith
1 Mosese Fosita, 2 Keli Henry, 3 Blake Theunissen (c), 4 Richard Cumming, 5 Talilotu Uoifalelahi, 6 Reni Marela Kiriua, 7 Simon Star, 8 Andries De Meyer, 9 Isimeli Tukuna, 10 Andrew Fauoo, 11 Daryl Sofai, 12 Naseri Taifai, 13 Vaea Mateo, 14 Jack Glyde, 15 Thomas Lynch
Saturday, Murrayfield, 3.15pm
Albury
1 Esera Moliniu, 2 Luke Driver, 3 Pati Shinji Curtis, 4 Tom Rowan (c), 6 Uraia Vuluma, 8 Ryan O'Sullivan, 9 Laufou Isaako, 10 Blake Le Cornu, 11 Sailasa Vakarau, 13 Benn Reid, 14 Line Apolone Misa, 15 Reuben Sarkis
CSU
1 Leonard Pitt, 2 Reilly Waugh-Smith, 3 Michael Tuilau, 4 Isaac Erbacher, 5 Brandan Gilchrist, 6 Joshua Crockatt, 7 Dean Smart, 8 Faleiva Letuuga, 9 Brett Flanagan, 10 Trae Little, 11 Eli Honner, 12 Aisea Lokotui Taukinukufili, 13 Senituli Tuivai, 14 Ratu Josefa Ralima
Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 3.55pm
Ag College
1 Georgia Jackson, 2 Emma Hayden, 3 Ava Castellaro, 4 Ellie Burnett, 5 Liz Young, 6 Tessa Good, 7 Meg Seis (c), 8 Emily Lavis, 9 Paige Mellowes, 10 Sarah Noonan
Griffith
1 Cornelia Tanielu, 2 Seigia Seukeni, 3 Krystelle De Meyer, 4 Shakiah Byrnes, 5 Lavinia Siale, 6 Liti Qaranivalu, 7 Amelia Lolotonga (c), 8 Lele Katoa, 9 Fapiola Uoifalelahi, 10 Charli Cunial
Saturday, Murrayfield, 2.20pm
Albury
1 Susan Curby, 2 Alice Driver, 3 Kate Urbanavicius, 4 Kymberley Brain, 5 Jocelyn Wilson, 6 Emma Clements, 7 Holly Mills, 8 Alice White, 9 Kaitlyn Mckay, 10 Josephine Cunliffe
CSU
1 Alana Hickey, 2 Tara Winbank, 3 Annie Holden, 4 Emma Forsyth, 5 Ivy Merlehan (c), 6 Teisha Freeman, 7 Shanae Pope, 8 Biola Dawa, 9 Grace Oliver, 10 Shiann Fisher
Saturday, Leeton No.1 Oval, 2.45pm
Leeton
1 Maggie Feagai, 2 Ginger Longford, 3 Amie Fazekas, 4 Claire Strachan, 5 Amanda Rourke, 6 Emily Wright, 7 Lina Smith, 8 Elanie Bothma, 9 Elizabeth Munn, 10 Naomi Stout
Waratahs
1 Harriet Elleman, 2 Suze Waia, 3 Ulamila Kuboutawa, 4 Yolanda Forysyth, 5 Crystal Atkinson, 6 Sophia Kirkby, 7 Holly Stephens, 8 Megan Pearson, 9 Andrea Noldin, 10 Amy Fowler
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
