Thinking about installing solar panels at home but not sure where to start?
First, take a look at your roof, and consider its orientation. Solar panels work by converting sunlight into electricity, so the more sunlight they're able to capture, the more solar power you can produce.
"A north-facing roof is best, but if you have an east or west-facing roof, that's also fine," said Michael Henderson, founder of Solar Calculator, an independent website for Australians to calculate their solar power needs and potential savings.
Next consider the size of your home and how much energy you need to power it.
"The most popular system in Australia at the moment is a 6.6-kilowatt system, which is generally large enough to power most Australian households," Henderson said.
"If you have something like a pool heater, it probably means that you're using a little bit more power than the average Australian household.
"Another consideration is electric vehicles. So if you're planning to buy an EV in the next few years, you probably want to go for a slightly larger solar system than what you might need right now."
If you're tossing up between two sizes, Henderson said it could be more economical to go for the slightly larger system, as installation costs between the two are likely similar. If you create more energy than you use, it can mean greater savings on your energy bill.
"Once the solar panels are on your roof, they're generating electricity, and any appliances that you're using at that time will be powered by solar energy. Any excess electricity then gets sent back to the grid, where you'll receive a feed-in tariff. But typically, the feed-in tariff is a lot smaller than what you pay for electricity, so you're far better off using the solar energy if you can during the day."
Installing solar panels at home involves a significant up-front expenditure, but Henderson said it's worth the money as an investment.
"In terms of payback, typically, in Australia, solar systems will pay themselves back within four to seven years. If you buy good quality solar panels, they're going to last 25 years. So, in terms of investment, it is really a good one," he said.
To help offset that initial cost, the federal government offers a solar rebate. To qualify, you need to ensure the solar panels you buy and the company you choose for installation are accredited by the Clean Energy Council.
There's no doubting Australia can be dry, but a new technology may promise to generate solar energy while watering crops at the same time.
Scientists in Saudi Arabia have managed to create a solar-driven system which has been proven successful in growing spinach with water drawn from the air.
Using a unique hydrogel, the new panels water the crops while also generating electricity.
The proof-of-concept design was released in March this year.
While more development needs to be done to turn the hydrogel into a higher-performing material, the break-through offers a sustainable, low-cost strategy to improve food and water security for people living in dry-climate regions.
Senior author of the report, Peng Wang, is a professor of environmental science and engineering at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).
Wang and his team developed the hydrogel to use for their research.
They've now seen how the material can effectively absorb water vapor from ambient air and release the water content when heated.
"Our design makes water out of air using clean energy that would've been wasted and is suitable for decentralised, small-scale farms in remote places like deserts and oceanic islands," Mr Wang said.
The system, called WEC2P, is composed of a solar photovoltaic panel placed on top of a layer of hydrogel.
It is then mounted on top of a large metal box to condense and collect water.
The researchers used the waste heat from solar panels when generating electricity to drive absorbed water out of the hydrogel.
A metal box below collects the vapor and condenses the gas into water.
The hydrogel also increased the efficiency of solar photovoltaic panels by as much as nine percent, by absorbing the heat and lowering the panels' temperature.
The team conducted a plant-growing test by using WEC2P in Saudi Arabia for two weeks in June, when the weather was very hot.
They used only the water collected from the air to irrigate 60 water spinach seeds, which were planted in a plastic plant-growing box.
In total, about two liters of water were condensed from the hydrogel over the fortnight.
"Our goal is to create an integrated system of clean energy, water, and food production, especially the water-creation part in our design, which sets us apart from current agrophotovoltaics," Mr Wang said.
To turn the proof-of-concept design into an actual product, the team now plans to create a better hydrogel which can absorb more water from the air.