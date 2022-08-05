Coolamon will be hoping to keep the momentum rolling on Saturday when they look to essentially lock in their spot in the Riverina League A grade finals against Leeton-Whitton.
The Hoppers pulled off an 11-goal turnaround in the last quarter against Turvey Park last Saturday and Coolamon coach Jordan Barrett is hoping the win gives her side the confidence they need to defeat the Crows.
"It was a slow first three quarters against Turvey Park," Barrett said.
"But in that last quarter we knew we really wanted it and we came out with a bang.
"So we showed what we can do and it's definitely given us more confidence leading into the game this weekend against Leeton."
Both the Hoppers and the Crows are tied on six wins with the clash between the fifth and sixth placed teams likely to determine who progresses through to the finals.
Barrett believes her side is looking good ahead of the important clash and said they had a lot to prove after going down to the Crows 60-35 earlier in the season.
"We are looking good," she said.
"We have got the same team that we've had for a couple of games now so we are starting to click together.
"I haven't really told the girls statistics wise the importance just so we are not coming in with too much pressure.
"Last time we played them we definitely didn't play our best game and I think we were disappointed within ourselves.
"So we've got a lot to prove to ourselves this weekend."
Barrett admitted they had a few players missing that day with others having to play out of position, with a more balanced team she feels they will be much more in the contest.
"I think just having the balance and being comfortable with where we are playing will be a start," she said.
"Their GS is an amazing shooter as she holds and leads well so I think she will be our target to stop.
"If we can get those quick rebounds I think that's how we can get a couple of goals ahead.
"But it's definitely going to be hard work, they're a great team but we are looking forward to the challenge."
The Hoppers have been a lot more stable during the second half of the season and Barrett believes the stability they have achieved will help her side come finals if they were to make it.
"It will definitely help us leading into the finals if we were to make it," she said.
"We have just got more trust in one another now and we know how each other is playing.
"At the beginning of the season we had a lot of girls sick so it was very stop-start.
"But now with that consistency, I think we are seeing more improvement and more bonding on the court."
