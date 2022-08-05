The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon can essentially lock in their place in the Riverina League A grade finals if they defeat Leeton-Whitton on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUST WIN: Coolamon's Jordan Barrett is hoping her side can essentially lock in their spot in the Riverina League A grade finals when they play Leeton-Whitton. Picture: Madeline Begley

Coolamon will be hoping to keep the momentum rolling on Saturday when they look to essentially lock in their spot in the Riverina League A grade finals against Leeton-Whitton.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.