The Daily Advertiser

Riverina businesses facing an increased risk of cyber attacks post pandemic

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 4 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga CSU Cybersecurity expert Professor Tanveer Zia. Picture: Les Smith

The COVID pandemic saw many businesses shift to an increasing online presence and a Wagga cyber-expert says this has brought with it an increase in cyber attacks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.