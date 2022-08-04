Reefton Lass and Duchess Vonnie are both chasing hat-tricks in the same race at Wagga on Friday.
Reefton Lass is looking to make it three wins on the trot for Chris Cooney after drawing box five in the Lake Village Butchery 5th Grade (320m).
Advertisement
It took the bitch 12 starts to win her first race, after five minor placings and four fourths, but after a breakthrough effort at Wagga in April is now eyeing off her fifth career win.
Her last two have come after being able to lead-all-the-way at Wagga.
However Duchess Vonnie is also chasing three straight wins for Cheryl Buick.
After being unplaced in her first two starts, she won her next two starts.
Duchess Vonnie has to contend with box seven, the same draw as her last start win.
The first of Wagga's 11 races is at 6.22pm.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.