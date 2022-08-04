The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Ratepayers Association calling for government to provide consistency on city's roads

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:23am, first published August 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FED UP: Are you sick and tired of the variable speed limits across the city?

Wagga residents have had enough of the variable speed limits across the city and say they want more consistency.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.