Adam Richardson is hoping to bring up a special milestone at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The 33-year-old is one away from his 500th career driving win and has four chances to bring up the mark.
He's been stuck just short of the mark for almost two months now.
However he hopes Trouble Looming can turn around his recent results to score a breakthrough.
"He should be able to get to the fence pretty easily and hopefully Mastablasta doesn't put too much pressure on and we will see how we go," Richardson said.
"He's probably the pick of them."
Richardson has a 100 per cent record on Trouble Looming after steering him to victory at Temora in February in his only attempt.
It is one of three drives Richardson has for Darrell Hillier.
He also doesn't mind the chances of Im Feeling Firey later in the card after he copped plenty of pressure before being dragged back after taking cover last time out.
"Im Feeling Firey I've never driven before but if he behaves himself he can put in a good run here and there," Richardson said.
Hillier and Richardson will also combine with Scottie Mach, who Richardson won aboard two starts ago, while he jumps aboard Flaneur for Gary Lang.
The pair were third last time out with Richardson impressed with his effort.
"It actually ran super last week," he said. "Langy said 'don't be afraid to use him as he's feeling pretty good' and I thought he was very good."
The first race is at 12.21pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
