Talk about your send off Advertising Feature

You might not be prepared for life, but you can certainly plan your own death.



Dying to Know Day (D2KDay), held on August 8, is a nationwide campaign aimed at starting a conversation about end-of-life care, death and loss.

Daniel Woods, from Daniel Woods Funeral Care and National Funeral Directors Association president, has noticed a gradual change in how death is viewed and more openness towards its inevitability.



"Many people want to remember and celebrate life, rather than mourning death. More people are opting for less-traditional or religious funerals and choosing more personalised services," Mr Woods said.



"More services are conducted at alternative venues like a civic centre, park or sporting club and often with a celebrant to officiate."



But before any ceremony or funeral, Mr Woods urges families and friends to have an open and frank conversation surrounding death and bereavement, action endorsed by D2KDay.



"It's always a good idea for families to meet and agree on a day of burial, type of service, time and location before contacting a funeral director," Mr Woods said.



Better yet, have these discussions with loved ones before the time comes.



A 2021 study, End-of-Life Conversations as a Legacy, revealed 90 per cent of adults say talking to their loved ones about their end-of-life wishes is important while only 27 per cent have actually had these conversations.



"Let's start the conversation and encourage people to talk about end-of-life plans," Mr Woods said.



"By doing that we can help families and communities prepare for end-of-life better."

Daniel Woods Funeral Care offers complementary funeral pre-planning for those who want to ensure their loved ones have one less thing to worry about at their time of death.



"Pre-planning is a gift of love for those you leave behind," Mr Woods said.



"This allows you to determine burial or cremation, coffin type, funeral or not, what music you'd like, whether you have favourite clothes you'd like to be dressed in.



"You can add as much detail as you like from poems, readings, pallbearers, family and friends involvement - or simply saying I'd like to be cremated (or buried) and leave the rest up to my family - this will be of enormous help."

However, when the time comes it can still be stressful with or without a plan but Daniel Woods Funeral Care helps "every step of the way."



"Our aim is to reduce stress and confusion," Mr Woods said.



"When someone we love dies, it is natural to experience a range of emotions. It can be an incredibly difficult time and hard to focus on anything - let alone planning a funeral.

