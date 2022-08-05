Solar panels could be water source in future irrigation Advertising Feature

SUN ON WATER: A team of international researchers have developed a solar panel which can pull water from the air to water crops underneath, all while generating electricity. Photo: supplied.

There's no doubting Australia can be dry, but a new technology may promise to generate solar energy while watering crops at the same time.

Scientists in Saudi Arabia have managed to create a solar-driven system which has been proven successful in growing spinach with water drawn from the air.



Using a unique hydrogel, the new panels water the crops while also generating electricity.

The proof-of-concept design was released in March this year.



While more development needs to be done to turn the hydrogel into a higher-performing material, the break-through offers a sustainable, low-cost strategy to improve food and water security for people living in dry-climate regions.



Senior author of the report, Peng Wang, is a professor of environmental science and engineering at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).



Wang and his team developed the hydrogel to use for their research.



They've now seen how the material can effectively absorb water vapor from ambient air and release the water content when heated.



"Our design makes water out of air using clean energy that would've been wasted and is suitable for decentralised, small-scale farms in remote places like deserts and oceanic islands," Mr Wang said.

The system, called WEC2P, is composed of a solar photovoltaic panel placed on top of a layer of hydrogel.



It is then mounted on top of a large metal box to condense and collect water.

The researchers used the waste heat from solar panels when generating electricity to drive absorbed water out of the hydrogel.



A metal box below collects the vapor and condenses the gas into water.



The hydrogel also increased the efficiency of solar photovoltaic panels by as much as nine percent, by absorbing the heat and lowering the panels' temperature.

The team conducted a plant-growing test by using WEC2P in Saudi Arabia for two weeks in June, when the weather was very hot.



They used only the water collected from the air to irrigate 60 water spinach seeds, which were planted in a plastic plant-growing box.



In total, about two liters of water were condensed from the hydrogel over the fortnight.



"Our goal is to create an integrated system of clean energy, water, and food production, especially the water-creation part in our design, which sets us apart from current agrophotovoltaics," Mr Wang said.

