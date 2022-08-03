A Wagga man who was arrested during a state-wide crackdown on organised crime in May has been fined for drug and firearm offences.
Connor Whitnall, 29, of Kooringal appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday on one count of being at a premises containing a firearm while subject to a prohibition order.
Whitnall was also charged with possessing 0.5 grams of cannabis and the steroid Oxandrolone, and for unlawfully having 12 Viagra erectile dysfunction tablets.
Riverina Police District officers attached to Strike Force Hawk arrested Whitnall after being told he was living where a firearm was being kept.
Whitnall, who represented himself, told the court "I plead guilty to it all".
"I had the Oxandrolone for weight training and I had the Viagra as it's better to have it than need it and not have it. I did not know I had cannabis." he said.
Whitnall said he kept living at a Kooringal home with a firearm as its owners were a "good influence" on him.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd convicted Whitnall on all four counts and fined him a total of $1800.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
