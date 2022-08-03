The Daily Advertiser

Connor Whitnall, arrested by organised crime Strike Force Hawk, fined in Wagga Local Court for gun offence

Rex Martinich
Rex Martinich
Updated August 3 2022 - 8:13am, first published 8:00am
Wagga Court House. Picture: FILE

A Wagga man who was arrested during a state-wide crackdown on organised crime in May has been fined for drug and firearm offences.

