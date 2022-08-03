Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong look set to consolidate fourth position on the Riverina League A grade ladder and will enter the finals full of confidence after some solid performances the last couple of weeks.
Lions coach Courtney Menzies said that she is feeling confident with how her side is tracking and admitted to making a couple of small changes in recent weeks that have paid dividends.
Advertisement
"I had to make a few changes with the team positions wise," Menzies said.
"It was just to find where everyone fits in and they are really paying off now.
"We are starting to gel a little bit more and positions are shaping up.
"I'm pretty happy leading into finals with where we are at the moment."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
While it is still possible for the Lions to finish third, they will likely finish the season in fourth place and Menzies believes they are sitting in a good spot to do some damage come finals.
"It would have been ideal getting third because you have a better chance in finals," she said.
"But we are really happy with fourth and I think we are two games clear of fifth now.
"So we are sitting in a good spot."
The Lions are preparing to face Turvey Park on Sunday and Menzies is wary of the challenge ahead after narrowly taking the two points the last time they met defeating the Bulldogs 45-43.
"We didn't have a very good game when we played them last time," she said.
"We had a really good game against Leeton so I'm hoping that the girls will just carry on with the momentum from last game this weekend."
The Lions had a five goal win over Leeton-Whitton on Saturday however Menzies admitted their last quarter allowed for the Crows to get themselves back into the contest.
"We were up in the third quarter and we had three good quarters," she said.
"It was just the last quarter that I think we got carried away with our lead and let them come back a bit.
Advertisement
"But otherwise I was really happy with the girls performance."
With only Narrandera to face after this weekend before finals Menzies feels her side doesn't have much to work on.
"Just getting through the whole game, that's the main thing that I want to focus on," she said.
"Then also maybe a little bit of shooting percentage and just getting that back up again."
In the rounds other results, Wagga Tigers defeated Collingullie-Glenfield Park 49-24 while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes had a good win over Narrandera 73-36.
Coolamon also jumped into the top five after beating the Bulldogs 42-36.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.