A teenager has been charged over three alleged ram raids involving stolen vehicles across the Murrumbidgee region last week.
Between 3am and 4am on July 28, three utilities were allegedly stolen from three separate motels on Ungarie Road and Neeld Street, West Wyalong.
Advertisement
It is alleged two of the vehicles were then used to ram into a service station on Neeld Street - where cigarettes were stolen - and a motorcycle shop on Main Street, West Wyalong, where two Husqvarna motorcycles were stolen.
A third alleged ram raid at a service station on Woolongough Street, Ungarie, was then reported, after two unknown persons smashed the front glass door and stole cash from the premises.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The cash tray was located on Abernethys Lane, towards Lake Cargelligo.
One of the allegedly stolen white Toyota Hilux utilities was later found engulfed in flames on Wootten Street, West Wyalong, while the second - a 2009 white Toyota Hilux dual cab table top utility and one of the stolen motorcycles it was carrying - have not been recovered.
The third vehicle stolen - a white Holden Colorado - was found dumped behind a business on Main Street later that day.
Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District commenced investigations.
Following inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Lake Cargelligo on Tuesday, where they located and seized a Husqvarna motorbike believed to have been stolen in the property's garage.
Police also seized a substance believed to be amphetamine and clothing relevant to the investigation.
All items seized will under go forensic analysis.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the home and taken to Lake Cargelligo police station, where he was charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter in company steal, and one count of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
As inquiries continue to locate several others involved, anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.