This meticulously presented and maintained three-bedroom brick home is positioned in a peaceful street, surrounded by other quality homes.
"The property presents a wonderful opportunity if you're after something secure, low-maintenance and modern. It's perfect for downsizing or adding to an investment portfolio," selling agent Tori Wade said.
Some features include an open-plan family living area adjacent to a well-appointed gourmet kitchen featuring an island bench with breakfast bar, high-end stainless-steel appliances, electric cooktop and dishwasher.
The separate formal lounge flows out onto a beautiful alfresco area and courtyard.
There are three spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, the main complete with a walk-in robe and spacious ensuite.
The modern bathroom offers a shower, bathtub and separate toilet.
Down the hallway offers a convenient built-in study nook.
For comfort in all seasons there is gas-ducted heating and evaporative cooling.
The oversized double remote lock-up garage offers internal access.
All hugged by beautifully private established gardens to top it off.
Nestled away in the beautiful popular suburb of Tatton in a quiet cul-de-sac, offering a family friendly and peaceful atmosphere just minutes from a range of amenities.
