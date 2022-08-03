The Wagga Heat are preparing to hit the road this weekend with two opponents scheduled for their final away games of the season.
The Heat will face St George Saints Red at 7.30pm on Saturday night before backing up to play the Camden Valley Wildfire at 9am on Sunday morning.
Heat coach Zac Maloney said that his side will look to have fun on the court this weekend as they wind down to the end of their season.
"We had a bit of a lighter session last night and our focus is just coming in and having a bit of fun with what we do," Maloney said.
"It's going to be a big weekend, but its also a weekend where we can have all of the boys together.
"I think it's the last time we will have all of our players this year and we will take it as it comes but it's two big challenges.
"St George are obviously one of the premier teams in the comp as they're sitting second and are still looking to push for first position.
"I think Camden's finals chances are done after the weekend so we will see what that game dishes up on the Sunday morning.
"We are looking forward to it and it's just about getting out and enjoying what we do."
The Heat defeated the Springwood Scorchers on Saturday night however didn't make it easy on themselves after letting the undermanned side get an early lead.
Maloney said it took a while for his team to get into the contest but was happy to get a win back on the Scorchers after going down to them in round one.
"Round one the same sort of thing happened," Maloney said.
"They came from behind against us and pushed it to overtime and then ran over us.
"So it was good to get that one back on them."
Maloney said the game wasn't one of their best performances after allowing the Scorchers to take control of the contest early, with his side only coming alive in the last quarter to force overtime.
"It wasn't really a game where we played to our standards," he said.
"Springwood only brought five players down and we let them off the hook there a little bit and let them get to an early lead.
"It took us until the last couple of minutes there to push it to overtime and I think we settled in and played our game in overtime and got the job done.
"It took us about three and a half quarters for us to get going, but I mean it's a tough thing to get up for when you look down the other end and see only five players."
Jacob Edwards continued his great form ending the night with 24 points while Cam McPherson added 17 and Maloney finished with 13.
"Each week you see Jake's confidence growing and he's developed into quite a good young player for us," Maloney said.
"It's exciting and it's really good to see, he's a player that has put in the work and it's good to see him rewarded for it.
"He had a blinder for us on the weekend."
