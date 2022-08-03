The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney said he wants his side to have fun and enjoy their final few games of the season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 3 2022
IN-FORM: Jacob Edwards continued his good recent scoring streak ending up with 24-points against the Scorchers. Picture: Les Smith

The Wagga Heat are preparing to hit the road this weekend with two opponents scheduled for their final away games of the season.

