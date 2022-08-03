Wagga Wagga Christian College have fought back from last week's loss to keep their slim Creed Shield finals hopes alive after defeating Mount Austin High School 5-2.
Mount Austin after suffering a 20-0 loss last week scored the first two goals of the game before the class of Christian College rose to the occasion with Ryan Matheson and Samson Lucas both scoring a brace.
Creed Shield organiser Nathan Irvine said it was good to see Mount Austin back in the competition and being competitive after a few years sitting out.
"I think Mount Austin had a couple of players that may have been unavailable last week," Irvine said.
"They actually scored the first two goals of that match but then Christian College came back and it was 2-2 at half time.
"They then scored the only three goals of the second half to take that win but it was a much improved performance from Mount Austin."
The other pool B match saw the highly anticipated clash between The Riverina Anglican College and Wagga Wagga High School with TRAC putting themselves in the box seat to progress to the semi-finals after winning 3-2.
Finn Jenkins got TRAC off to a perfect start before Caelen Grey also found the back of the net to give his side a 2-0 lead heading into half time.
Hugh Jenkins continued the pain for Wagga High extending the lead to three goals before Aeham Osman and Anwar Kambar got their side back into the game at 3-2.
Despite both teams having opportunities late, TRAC held on to take an important win.
"That was massive," Irvine said.
"TRAC just started so well and they were actually 3-0 up late in the game.
"But Wagga High kept coming and they scored their second goal with about 10 minutes left.
"They were really pressing for that equaliser but TRAC were strong enough to hold on and it really puts them in the box seat now to finish on top of pool B with their game against Mount Austin next week."
Pool A saw Kooringal High School clash with Mater Dei Catholic College with both teams unable to be separated after 90 minutes resulting in a 1-1 draw.
Yasir Khalaf gave Kooringal the lead midway through the first half and lead 1-0 going into halftime before Ethan Watt capitalised off a free-kick to level the scores midway through the second.
"Mater Dei probably had the better of the first five to 10 minutes," Irvine said.
"But then Kooringal really lifted their game and their intensity and they scored the first goal.
"They then had the better of the play for the next half an hour but then Mater Dei were lucky to score through a free kick to Ethan Watt.
"The last 10 minutes Mater Dei pressed fairly strongly to get a second goal but Kooringal played really well to draw that game.
"But Mater Dei did well to fight back and actually clinch a draw."
Monday night will see the final round of pool matches with there still being quite a lot on the line in the three matches.
Pool A will see Kildare Catholic College play Kooringal where top spot is still up for grabs while in pool B TRAC will play Mount Austin and Wagga High will play Christian College.
TRAC are in the box seat to advance through to the semi-finals however if they were to lose to Mount Austin, it opens the door for Wagga High or Christian College to jump to the top depending on who wins that game.
