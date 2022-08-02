Exactly two decades ago, Regional Express Airlines rose from the ashes of Ansett Australia and took flight for the very first time - soaring into the air from Wagga Airport.
Born amidst financial chaos and fears regional Australia could be left without a dedicated airline, the business has defied expectations and survived, boasting record passenger numbers as it celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday.
Returning to where it all began, deputy chairman John Sharp described the milestone as a great achievement in the airline's history.
"It's a very symbolic moment for us because it's been a very long and difficult battle to keep the airline operating," he said.
"Not only have we survived, but we've grown dramatically over that 20 year period."
Wagga has served as a vital hub for Rex since its inception and currently houses the airline's maintenance facility and pilot training centre.
Former Riverina MP Kay Hull played a central role in the formation of Rex following the financial collapse of Ansett and remembers dark days where it appeared the region could be left cut off from the aviation network.
"I was faced with having no services in or out of the Riverina ... and there were many times where it was just so dubious whether we could fly another flight," she said.
"It was an enormous task but eventually we convinced the government to support the airline to move into the sky ... and to reach 20 years is honestly so impressive."
Mrs Hull has served as an ambassador for Rex ever since and credits the airline's commitment to regional Australia for the massive growth that has been seen in cities like Wagga over the past few years.
"People don't realise how much a regional airline delivers into the community," she said. "We have prospered as a result of Regional Express having a commitment to the country which they have lived and thrived by."
This sentiment was shared by Wagga mayor Dallas Tout, who said the airline would have a key role to play in the continued growth of the region.
"The consistency of the service to the Wagga market is something we're very thankful for and we look forward to celebrating another 20 year relationship with Rex in the long-term," Cr Tout said.
"The more population and infrastructure we get, the more flights we need so Rex is absolutely critical for Wagga's growth"
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
